Millennials who earn $100,000 or more are flocking to these 10 states

Highly paid millennials are moving out of the Northeast and heading toward the South and the West Coast. That's according to personal-finance website SmartAsset, which conducted a study to find the total inflow and outflow of "rich" young people in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. It defined "rich" millennials as those between the ages of 18 and 35 who earn an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or more per year. All income data comes from the IRS. Here are the top 10 places millennials who earn $100,000 or more are going, ranked from least- to most-moved-to state.

10. New Jersey

Moved in: 6,543

Moved out: 6,197

Net migration: 346

9. Tennessee

Moved in: 2,423

Moved out: 2,033

Net migration: 390

8. South Carolina

Moved in: 1,965

Moved out: 1,392

Net migration: 573

7. North Carolina

Moved in: 4,572

Moved out: 3,786

Net migration: 786

6. Oregon

Moved in: 2,190

Moved out: 1,304

Net migration: 886

5. Florida

Moved in: 6,014

Moved out: 5,114

Net migration: 900

4. Colorado

Moved in: 4,369

Moved out: 2,863

Net migration: 1,506

3. Texas

Moved in: 10,890

Moved out: 9.012

Net migration: 1,878

2. Washington

Moved in: 5,729

Moved out: 3,809

Net migration: 1,920

1. California

Moved in: 17,245

Moved out: 13,648

Net migration: 3,597 As the data shows, California is a top destination for wealthy young people, despite its often exorbitant cost of living. The median home value there is nearly $550,000, real-estate site Zillow reports, and the median rent is $2,800. That's compared to the national medians of about $227,000 and $1,700, respectively.