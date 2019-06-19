Jamie Dimon and Larry Fink are among the 10 most-loved CEOs in Britain, according to Glassdoor

Heading up any company, whether it's a growing start-up or a multinational conglomerate, requires a lot of strength and courage — and it seems that many CEOs have been making an impression on their British employees.

In Glassdoor's British list of top 50 CEOs, leaders span from all over the business world, including technology, utilities, and travel, yet one sector that populates the top 10 is financial services. In addition to this, every CEO that's placed in the top 50 has received an approval rating of 90% or more from its U.K.-based workers.

Each year, Glassdoor examines reviews submitted by U.K. employees on its website, which includes any ratings about a company CEO and senior management.

Workers are also asked to rate many factors linked to their job experience, including sentiment around their CEO's job performance, on top of rating workplace attributes like senior management among others. When scoring a CEO, workers are asked whether they approve, disapprove or have no opinion about the boss' overall performance.

"Today's job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work," Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

"More and more, we're seeing top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success."

To be eligible, organizations must have received at least 35 CEO approval ratings and 35 senior management ratings between May 2018 and April 2019.

Here are the highest-rated CEOs that are winning over British workers: