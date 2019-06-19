Jamie Dimon and Larry Fink are among the 10 most-loved CEOs in Britain, according to Glassdoor

Heading up any company, whether it's a growing start-up or a multinational conglomerate, requires a lot of strength and courage — and it seems that many CEOs have been making an impression on their British employees.
In Glassdoor's British list of top 50 CEOs, leaders span from all over the business world, including technology, utilities, and travel, yet one sector that populates the top 10 is financial services. In addition to this, every CEO that's placed in the top 50 has received an approval rating of 90% or more from its U.K.-based workers.
Each year, Glassdoor examines reviews submitted by U.K. employees on its website, which includes any ratings about a company CEO and senior management.
Workers are also asked to rate many factors linked to their job experience, including sentiment around their CEO's job performance, on top of rating workplace attributes like senior management among others. When scoring a CEO, workers are asked whether they approve, disapprove or have no opinion about the boss' overall performance.
"Today's job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work," Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.
"More and more, we're seeing top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success."
To be eligible, organizations must have received at least 35 CEO approval ratings and 35 senior management ratings between May 2018 and April 2019.
Here are the highest-rated CEOs that are winning over British workers:
CEO: Ben van Beurden
Approval Rating: 97%
What employees say: "Work life balance, development opportunities, great colleagues and great culture."
CEO: Warren East
Approval Rating: 97%
What employees say: "Lots of good opportunities and benefits from working at RR. Study support, very good pension, good salaries, holiday entitlement ... the list goes on."
CEO: Jamie Dimon
Approval Rating: 97%
What employees say: "Great people. Very open to communication and teaching people. Not judgmental, with a work-together attitude and environment. A great company to start or develop your career from."
CEO: James P. Gorman
Approval Rating: 97%
What employees say: "Great vibe. Lots of energy. Communication from management really good. Lots of money to throw things at in terms of projects (unlike a lot of places which are trying to squeeze everything out of nothing!). Well established processes. Really enjoyed working here."
CEO: Laurence D. Fink
Approval Rating: 97%
What employees say: "Stimulating environment with smart and talented people. Clear strategy/vision of the business. Proximity of top management. Appetite for innovation. Culture of performance."
UK CEO: Juergen Maier
Approval Rating: 97%
What employees say: "The company is brilliant in investing in their workforce to make sure employees are skilled and qualified to a high standard."
CEO: Michael R. Bloomberg
Approval Rating: 98%
What employees say: "Free food, great office, genuinely open culture, opportunities for progression, access to senior managers, and a good salary for what you do."
CEO: Craig Donaldson
Approval Rating: 98%
What employees say: "Diversity and inclusion aren't just buzz words, they matter and it really helps that members of the executive leadership are really visible sponsors of the networks, and Craig Donaldson (CEO) is regularly seen at events run by the networks and always makes time to say a few words."
CEO: Andrew Haines
Approval Rating: 98%
What employees say: "Excellent training, support in all areas and feedback on progression. Good salaries, amazing opportunities, and freedom to move around within the company."
CEO: Peter Simpson
Approval Rating: 99%
What employees say: "Have never worked at a company where culture and value is so evident from CEO down to the troops, doing the right thing comes as standard here."
Peter Simpson, the man who heads up Anglian Water has been crowned as this year's top CEO in Glassdoor's U.K. rankings, reclaiming the top spot which he scored in 2017. The results come just months after the water utility firm was awarded first place in Glassdoor's "2019 Best places to work in Britain " list. Simpson has been in charge of Anglian Water since 2013, having taken on senior management roles at the firm since at least 2004.
The group itself, currently employs 5,000 people to deliver water and water recycling services to over 6 million customers in England, with Anglian Water having invested £100 million ($125 million) in drinking water quality over the past five years. Looking ahead, the utility firm aims to spend almost £5 billion on protecting local communities from extreme weather, while running the business and keeping rates affordable.
For the complete Glassdoor list of the Top 50 CEOs in Britain, click here.
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook
Don't miss:
Here are 15 top jobs for a healthy work-life balance in the UK
These leaders dish out what they're looking for in a new hire