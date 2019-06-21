This hotel lets you throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Cubs game—for $40,000

Baseball fans now have the chance to throw the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game — but they'll have to fork over $40,000.
Hotel Zachary, a luxury boutique hotel directly across the street from Wrigley Field, the home to Major League Baseball's Chicago Cubs, is offering a $40,000 package that includes throwing the first ceremonial pitch at a Cubs game at Wrigley, a personal tour of Wrigley Field, a party for 13 guests in a ballpark suite and a two-night stay in one of the hotel's Marquee Suites, a representative from the hotel tells CNBC Make It.
For anyone booking the $40,000 package, 50% of proceeds go to charities chosen by Cubs Charities, according to the representative.
The hotel takes up a full block on Clark Street and is named after Zachary Taylor Davis, the original architect of Wrigley Field.
It has 173 rooms. The Marquee Suites offer floor-to-ceiling windows with direct views of the stadium.
The hotel has a collection of restaurants from popular, local restaurateurs, like Big Star, known for its tacos, and Dutch and Doc serving pasta and burgers.
The Hotel Zachary package, which was reportedly first offered in 2018 when the hotel opened, is not available through the hotel website, so guests must contact the hotel directly, according to a representative of the hotel.
In 2017, Hotel Commonwealth in Boston offered a package that included throwing out the first pitch at Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox, for $25,000. The package also included two nights in a suite, a personalized message on the scoreboard at Fenway Park and six game tickets behind home plate.
The ceremonial first pitch in baseball is a tradition, according to MLB.com. First pitches generally include athletes and celebrities; quarterback and hall-of-famer Joe Namath, professional golfer Jordan Spieth, actor and Netflix's "Orange is The New Black" actress Dascha Polanco have all thrown a first pitch at Wrigley Field in the last two years.
Former President Barack Obama threw a first pitch at the 2005 Chicago White Sox vs. Anaheim Angels game at U.S. Cellular Field (now named Guaranteed Rate Field), according to CNN. At the time, Obama was a U.S Senator.
Prince Harry will be throwing the first pitch at the opening game of Major League Baseball London Series in London on June 29, according to USA Today. The teams playing are Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.
