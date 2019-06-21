This hotel lets you throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Cubs game—for $40,000

Sports Illustrated rookie swimsuit model Chase Carter practices before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals on September 15, 2017 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Baseball fans now have the chance to throw the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game — but they'll have to fork over $40,000. Hotel Zachary, a luxury boutique hotel directly across the street from Wrigley Field, the home to Major League Baseball's Chicago Cubs, is offering a $40,000 package that includes throwing the first ceremonial pitch at a Cubs game at Wrigley, a personal tour of Wrigley Field, a party for 13 guests in a ballpark suite and a two-night stay in one of the hotel's Marquee Suites, a representative from the hotel tells CNBC Make It.

Orange Is The New Black actress Dascha Polanco throws out a cermonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks as co-stars Taylor Schilling and Kate Mulgrew look on at Wrigley Field on July 26, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Jon Durr | Getty Images

For anyone booking the $40,000 package, 50% of proceeds go to charities chosen by Cubs Charities, according to the representative.

The hotel takes up a full block on Clark Street and is named after Zachary Taylor Davis, the original architect of Wrigley Field.

It has 173 rooms. The Marquee Suites offer floor-to-ceiling windows with direct views of the stadium.

Marquee suite at Hotel Zachary. David Burk

The hotel has a collection of restaurants from popular, local restaurateurs, like Big Star, known for its tacos, and Dutch and Doc serving pasta and burgers.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!