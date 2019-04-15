These are the 10 best places to live in the US in 2019

Austin, Texas is the No. 1 place to live in America for 2019, according to U.S. News & World Report's 125 Best Places to Live in the USA.

For the second year in a row Austin tops the list based on the area's value for the money, strong job market, high quality of life and being a desirable place to live. (It's also considered one of the top U.S. cities in which to start a small business.)

"The Austin metro area has always performed well across the board," U.S. News real estate editor Devon Thorsby tells CNBC Make It, "but the details that keep it at the top are its population growth due to net migration and desirability. Not only do U.S. residents say they'd like to live in Austin through our annual desirability surveys, but many appear to be acting on it as well."