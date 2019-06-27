56% of Americans lose sleep over money—here's the No. 1 reason why

If money is causing you stress, you are not alone. A new survey from Bankrate shows that over half (56%) of U.S. adults lose sleep at night over at least one money-related issue. Of those who are tossing and turning, 18% are doing so because of credit card debt, which is the No. 1 reason people are losing sleep, the survey found.

This isn't surprising. Money is the second most common source of stress for Americans, according to a 2017 survey from the American Psychological Association (APA). And for both millennials and Gen Z, it's the most common source of stress overall, according to the APA's 2018 edition of the survey.

Women, parents and children under the age of 18 are the most likely to lose sleep over credit card debt, according to the Bankrate report. Survey respondents also say they are more likely to stress over credit card debt than other pressing matters, such as climate change, raising children, educational expenses and stock market volatility.

The good news is, survey respondents remain optimistic. Almost two-thirds (63%) of those struggling to get a good night's sleep due to a money-related problem believe that things will get better and that they will be able to resolve their biggest issue.

If you are someone who stresses over credit card debt, there are strategies to help make sure you spend responsibly and pay off your bills on time. Priya Malani, a founding partner at Stash Wealth, recommends thinking about whether you can truly afford the items that you are buying before charging anything to your card.

"Remember, never put something on your credit card that you can't pay for in full when the statement is due, or else you're using your credit card to live a lifestyle you can't afford," Malani says.

For more advice on how to use credit cards well, check out these tips:

