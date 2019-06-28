A look inside Olympic medalist Adam Rippon's designer wallet

U.S. medal-winning figure skater Adam Rippon says his Louis Vuitton portfolio-style wallet reflects his elevated taste.

"I think my wallet shows that I'm a little fancy," Rippon says. But it's also practical: "I like to have everything all in one place."

Turning the wallet in his hands, the Olympic medalist, 29, says the spacious design helps him hang onto it. "It's so big that it'll feel weird if I don't have it in my hand."

Emptying its contents, Rippon pulls out a pile of cash, a passport card, his driver's license, a debit card, an expired debit card ( "I'll cut that up before I leave here," he promises), an old Starbucks card, and other loose odds and ends. "It's like my junk drawer," Rippon says.

From a side pocket, he also pulls a tiny scrap of paper with a handwritten note from his boyfriend, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala.

"This is a note from my boyfriend. It just says 'J.P. loves Adam.' That's cute, right?"