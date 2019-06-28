These are the top 10 most Instagrammed cars — only one is a supercar

There are more than 45 million car posts on Instagram, but some cars are more popular than others.

Veygo, a U.K.-based car insurance company, looked at the most-Instagrammed cars in the world. To do so, the company compiled a list of 300 current and popular car models, and for each one, it looked at the two most popular hashtags that pertained to the car, mainly the model of the car and the brand and model of the car, but also different variations and nicknames, according to Veygo. It took those two top hashtags for each and combined them to come up with a total number of posts with mentions of each car (as of March 2019).

The most Instagrammed car, according to Veygo, with 11.9 million posts is the Ford Mustang.

"We had initially anticipated the data to show many supercars, such as Ferrari, " a Veygo representative tells CNBC Make It. "After we looked into this further and applied some logic to this, it made sense that the majority of people do not own or have access to supercars to photograph."

However, a Lamborghini Aventador did make the list at No. 9, so people are also hashtagging their dream cars, too.

A Ford Mustang costs between $26,670 to $47,810, according to Cars.com, while the Lamborghini Aventador, the most expensive car on the list, starts at $421,145, according to Car and Driver.

Here are the top 10 most Instagrammed cars in the world, according to Veygo.