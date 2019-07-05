Netflix's 'Stranger Things' revives New Coke. Here's how the failed soda cost Coca-Cola millions in 1985

The third season of Netflix's massively popular "Stranger Things" made its streaming debut on Thursday, giving viewers a healthy dose of '80s nostalgia. Last month, Netflix and Coca-Cola announced that the series' third season would include a cross-promotion for New Coke, the beverage giant's product offering that launched in 1985 — the same year that the show's current season is set — and was almost immediately deemed as a major marketing misstep. The new season of "Stranger Things" includes scenes of characters enjoying New Coke. Coca-Cola also made a number of New Coke "limited-edition" offerings available for purchase online and in certain U.S. cities.

New Coke's marketing flop

While Coca-Cola is hoping to turn things around with some nostalgia-based marketing, many consumers of a certain age might recall New Coke's original debut in 1985 as a total flop. In attempt to boost sales and compete with it's biggest rival, Pepsi, Coca-Cola tweaked its classic formula to create a slightly sweeter flavor. Unfortunately, customers threatened boycotts and Coca-Cola's own bottling partners were reluctant to distribute New Coke products. TIME magazine food critic Mimi Sheraton also panned New Coke's taste, which she described as "a little like classic Coca-Cola that has been diluted by melting ice." And Pepsi's then-president, Roger Enrico, went on to mock New Coke, calling it "the Edsel of the 80s" — in reference to one of Ford's biggest auto blunders. Coca-Cola reverted back to the soda's "classic" formula a little less than three months later.

In the 1990s, Coca-Cola rebranded New Coke as "Coke II," but then entirely discontinued the drink in 2002. Now, for the first time in nearly two decades, it's available again — but only for a limited time as part of the promotional tie-in with "Stranger Things."

Win some, lose some

Coca-Cola never revealed how much money it lost from its short-lived New Coke blunder, but The New York Times reported that, in addition to the $4 million it spent on research and marketing, the company lost roughly $30 million due to unsold New Coke inventory. But a few good things did come from the New Coke flop. For instance, the blunder has since been taught in business schools as a cautionary tale for failed marketing campaigns. There's also evidence to suggest that the fiasco bolstered Coca-Cola's bottom line by reinvigorating consumer interest in the company's classic soda recipe. By the end of 1985, the original Coca-Cola version outsold both New Coke and Pepsi. According to The New York Times, Coca-Cola's beverage market share had increased by 9% over the summer of 1985, versus Pepsi's 4% spike. As Sergio Zyman, Coca-Cola's former head of marketing, said in a 1999 interview with SKI magazine, "Yes, it infuriated the public, cost a ton of money and lasted only 77 days before we reintroduced Coca-Cola Classic. Still, New Coke was a success because it revitalized the brand and reattached the public to Coke."

New Coke...with a touch of nostalgia