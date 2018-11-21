'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown named UNICEF's youngest-ever goodwill ambassador 

When she's not starring on Netflix's "Stranger Things," Emmy award-nominated actress Millie Bobby Brown takes time to promote causes she's passionate about — and during this year's World Children's Day, she was recognized for doing just that.

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) welcomed Brown, 14, as the latest Goodwill Ambassador for the non-profit on Tuesday, making her the youngest person ever to step into the position.

"Given UNICEF's global role as the world's leading voice for children and young people, to be the youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF is more than an honor. It's a powerful privilege," the actress said during a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York.

As a globally-recognized actor, with millions of social media followers, Brown plans on using her platform to highlight issues affecting younger people, such as poverty, violence and lack of education or shelter.

"I will speak out for the millions of children and young people whose voices have been silenced for far too long," she said.

"I will shine a light on the issues that vulnerable children and young people have suffered around the world, including representing them at places where they haven't yet had a seat at the table."

"Most of all, I will make sure children and young people know their rights and I will do everything I can to empower them, to be the change they want to see in the world."

During her speech, the actress said that she was looking forward to meeting and helping as many children as possible — and in doing so, she hopes her fans will be motivated to raise their own voices.

Brown has supported UNICEF's work since 2016, having hosted the non-profit's 70th anniversary celebrations that year. In addition to highlighting UNICEF's work on her platforms, she draws attention to a whole host of other topics, including gender equality and gun violence.

As a Goodwill Ambassador for the non-profit, Brown will be joining the ranks of many others who've taken on this role, including Orlando Bloom, Shakira, David Beckham and Priyanka Chopra.