56% of Americans don't know how much they need to retire—here's why that's a problem

More than half (56%) of American adults don't know how much money they'll need to retire, according to data from Northwestern Mutual's 2019 Planning & Progress Study.

That's alarming. Without understanding how much money they'll actually need, many people are failing to effectively save for retirement, Emily Holbrook, senior director of planning at Northwestern Mutual, tells CNBC Make It.

Although there are general guidelines that detail how much you should aim to save, "it really comes down to a lot of specifics for people individually," Holbrook says.

Retirement doesn't look the same for everyone and what works for your friend or neighbor may not be enough for you. "You need to understand, how do you anticipate living life in retirement? Will you have expenses that go up, if you want to travel a lot, for example?" Holbrook asks. "What travel do you want to do? How does it align with what your spouse thinks about retirement plans? You need to not only have a rule of thumb, but really think through what retirement looks like to you."