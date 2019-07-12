Inside the $26 million Lake Tahoe mansion built by Harrah's casino founder

A Lake Tahoe, Nevada mansion built by William F. Harrah, the founder of Harrah's casinos, is for sale for $25.75 million.
The home, built in 1963 had a "celebrity tunnel," according to Compass, the real estate company handling the listing. The tunnel, which ran the length of the property, was used by visiting celebrities like Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland to come and go in privacy, a representative from Compass tells CNBC Make It, though the tunnel is now closed.
Take a look inside.
The 20,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom and 13-bathroom, lakefront home sits on more than half an acre and has terraces facing Lake Tahoe.
There is a dining room with a wet bar and floor-to-ceiling windows facing the lake.
The living room also has floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace.
The modern kitchen has three high-end ovens.
The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and the master bath has a skylight, bathtub and separate shower.
The home spa includes a Himalayan salt cave — a room lined with pink Himalayan salt, which is "known for [its] therapeutic qualities," according to Robb Report — that can be used for "meditation and chill-out relaxation." There is also a steam room, sauna, cold plunge-pool and hair and nail salon.
There is an entertainment room with a pool table.
The outdoor pool and terrace have views of Lake Tahoe.
The home has three levels, according to Compass...
...and its own pier.
The home, currently co-listed by Compass agents David Bellings and Jamison Blair, was previously listed for $34.5 million in August 2018, according to Robb Report.
"The home no longer remains in the Harrah family," a representative from Compass tells CNBC Make It, and the seller has chosen to stay anonymous.
