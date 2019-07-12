Inside the $26 million Lake Tahoe mansion built by Harrah's casino founder

A Lake Tahoe, Nevada mansion built by William F. Harrah, the founder of Harrah's casinos, is for sale for $25.75 million.

The home, built in 1963 had a "celebrity tunnel," according to Compass, the real estate company handling the listing. The tunnel, which ran the length of the property, was used by visiting celebrities like Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland to come and go in privacy, a representative from Compass tells CNBC Make It, though the tunnel is now closed.

Take a look inside.

The 20,000-square-foot, eight-bedroom and 13-bathroom, lakefront home sits on more than half an acre and has terraces facing Lake Tahoe.