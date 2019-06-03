Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Life

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's former Beverly Hills mansion is for sale for $49 million—take a look

VIDEO0:4800:48
Inside Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's former Beverly Hills home
Life

A Beverly Hills estate previously owned by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston is for sale for $49 million. Pitt and Aniston, who were married from 2000 to 2005, purchased the home in 2001 for $13.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. Pitt and Aniston sold the home in 2006 to hedge fund executive Jonathan Brooks, who is the current owner.

Take a look inside.

The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom and 12-bathroom estate was built in 1934 and designed by famous architect Wallace Neff, who designed the mansion featured in the 2006 movie "The Holiday" with Cameron Diaz.

Tyler Hogan

There are two living areas: one has hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows...

Tyler Hogan

...the other has a flat screen TV.

Tyler Hogan

A sitting room has sliding floor-to-ceiling doors that open up to the swimming pool.

Tyler Hogan

The kitchen has an eat-in area and A checkered, marble floor that is heated.

Tyler Hogan

The master bedroom has a fireplace and windows behind the bed.

Tyler Hogan

A bar room with a fireplace converts to a small cinema room. Movies can be watched on a digital projector that comes up from the floor.

Tyler Hogan

The dining room has a fireplace.

Tyler Hogan

There is a two-story guest house and tennis court.

Tyler Hogan

The backyard has canyon views, according to the listing, and an outdoor pool that can be lit up at night.

Tyler Hogan

The home next door was once owned by actor Danny DeVito. "The property was then split into two properties and one of the properties was recently bought for $66 million by Australia billionaire James Packer," says Hilton & Hyland listing agent Susan Smith. 

Don't miss:

Orlando Bloom's $9 million Beverly Hills home is for sale — take a look inside

'The Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco is selling her California villa for $7 million—take a look inside

Prince Charles opened a royal bed and breakfast that's just $200 a night — take a look

Kim Kardashian gave a tour of her home and there's a 130-inch TV that rises out of the floor — take a look

VIDEO3:5903:59
Look inside an $88 million Bel Air megamansion
Life

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact