Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's former Beverly Hills mansion is for sale for $49 million—take a look

A Beverly Hills estate previously owned by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston is for sale for $49 million. Pitt and Aniston, who were married from 2000 to 2005, purchased the home in 2001 for $13.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. Pitt and Aniston sold the home in 2006 to hedge fund executive Jonathan Brooks, who is the current owner.

Take a look inside.

The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom and 12-bathroom estate was built in 1934 and designed by famous architect Wallace Neff, who designed the mansion featured in the 2006 movie "The Holiday" with Cameron Diaz.