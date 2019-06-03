Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's former Beverly Hills mansion is for sale for $49 million—take a look

A Beverly Hills estate previously owned by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston is for sale for $49 million. Pitt and Aniston, who were married from 2000 to 2005, purchased the home in 2001 for $13.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. Pitt and Aniston sold the home in 2006 to hedge fund executive Jonathan Brooks, who is the current owner.
Take a look inside.
The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom and 12-bathroom estate was built in 1934 and designed by famous architect Wallace Neff, who designed the mansion featured in the 2006 movie "The Holiday" with Cameron Diaz.
There are two living areas: one has hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows...
...the other has a flat screen TV.
A sitting room has sliding floor-to-ceiling doors that open up to the swimming pool.
The kitchen has an eat-in area and A checkered, marble floor that is heated.
The master bedroom has a fireplace and windows behind the bed.
A bar room with a fireplace converts to a small cinema room. Movies can be watched on a digital projector that comes up from the floor.
The dining room has a fireplace.
There is a two-story guest house and tennis court.
The backyard has canyon views, according to the listing, and an outdoor pool that can be lit up at night.
The home next door was once owned by actor Danny DeVito. "The property was then split into two properties and one of the properties was recently bought for $66 million by Australia billionaire James Packer," says Hilton & Hyland listing agent Susan Smith.
Don't miss:
Orlando Bloom's $9 million Beverly Hills home is for sale — take a look inside
'The Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco is selling her California villa for $7 million—take a look inside
Prince Charles opened a royal bed and breakfast that's just $200 a night — take a look
Kim Kardashian gave a tour of her home and there's a 130-inch TV that rises out of the floor — take a look
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!