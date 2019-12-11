Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis' L.A. home sold for $7 million–take a look inside

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis sold her home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles for $7 million.
De Laurentiis purchased the home in January of 2016 for $6.9 million, and earlier this year, she purchased a second home in the same area for $4.9 million, according to Variety.
"Giada is looking to downsize and focus on a space for just her and her daughter," listing agent Smith Cho of Compass tells CNBC Make It.
Take a look inside.
The five bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home is about 6,500 square feet.
The main level has an open concept floor plan that opens to the yard's patio and pool.
There are two living spaces divided by a two-sided fireplace, two dining spaces and the kitchen.
According to Cho, De Laurentiis' favorite part of the property is the kitchen's island, which is about 24 feet long.
The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, bathroom and outdoor balcony with a fireplace.
The basement floor has a game room and a wine room.
The game room has underwater views of the pool.
De Laurentiis has hosted many Food Network shows, including "Giada at Home" and "Giada Entertains." The chef also has restaurants in Las Vegas and Baltimore.
