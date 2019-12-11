Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis' L.A. home sold for $7 million–take a look inside

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis sold her home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles for $7 million.

De Laurentiis purchased the home in January of 2016 for $6.9 million, and earlier this year, she purchased a second home in the same area for $4.9 million, according to Variety.

"Giada is looking to downsize and focus on a space for just her and her daughter," listing agent Smith Cho of Compass tells CNBC Make It.

Take a look inside.