NFL star Tom Brady's Boston mansion is now on sale for $34 million — take a look inside

Look inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Boston mansion
Life

Celebrity couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have slashed the list price of their Boston-area mansion to $33.9 million. In August, the NFL star and supermodel first listed the home for $39.5 million, according to Realtor.com.

In 2015, the five bedroom, five-bathroom home in Brookline, Massachusetts, which is about five miles from Boston, was custom-built by famous architect Richard Landry, who has also designed homes for other celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian.

The 12,112-square-foot house has amenities like a recreation room, wine room, gym, spa and three-car garage.

Take a look inside.

Erhard Pfeiffer for Gibson Sotheby's International Realty; Richard Landry, Landry Design Group; Joan Behnke & Associates; Richard Scanlan, JK Scanlan

The foyer of the home leads to a dining room, living rooms and office space, each of which has a fireplace.

Erhard Pfeiffer for Gibson Sotheby's International Realty; Richard Landry, Landry Design Group; Joan Behnke & Associates; Richard Scanlan, JK Scanlan
Erhard Pfeiffer for Gibson Sotheby's International Realty; Richard Landry, Landry Design Group; Joan Behnke & Associates; Richard Scanlan, JK Scanlan

The eat-in chef's kitchen has updated, high-end appliances and cabinetry.

Erhard Pfeiffer for Gibson Sotheby's International Realty; Richard Landry, Landry Design Group; Joan Behnke & Associates; Richard Scanlan, JK Scanlan
Erhard Pfeiffer for Gibson Sotheby's International Realty; Richard Landry, Landry Design Group; Joan Behnke & Associates; Richard Scanlan, JK Scanlan

The backyard includes a pool and barn-inspired guest house. The 2,400-square-foot guest house includes a sleeping loft, a living room with a fireplace, a yoga studio and a full bath.

Erhard Pfeiffer for Gibson Sotheby's International Realty; Richard Landry, Landry Design Group; Joan Behnke & Associates; Richard Scanlan, JK Scanlan
Erhard Pfeiffer for Gibson Sotheby's International Realty; Richard Landry, Landry Design Group; Joan Behnke & Associates; Richard Scanlan, JK Scanlan
Erhard Pfeiffer for Gibson Sotheby's International Realty; Richard Landry, Landry Design Group; Joan Behnke & Associates; Richard Scanlan, JK Scanlan

As quarterback for the New England Patriots, Brady's average annual salary is $23 million.

