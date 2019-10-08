NFL star Tom Brady's Boston mansion is now on sale for $34 million — take a look inside

Celebrity couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have slashed the list price of their Boston-area mansion to $33.9 million. In August, the NFL star and supermodel first listed the home for $39.5 million, according to Realtor.com.
In 2015, the five bedroom, five-bathroom home in Brookline, Massachusetts, which is about five miles from Boston, was custom-built by famous architect Richard Landry, who has also designed homes for other celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian.
The 12,112-square-foot house has amenities like a recreation room, wine room, gym, spa and three-car garage.
Take a look inside.
The foyer of the home leads to a dining room, living rooms and office space, each of which has a fireplace.
The eat-in chef's kitchen has updated, high-end appliances and cabinetry.
The backyard includes a pool and barn-inspired guest house. The 2,400-square-foot guest house includes a sleeping loft, a living room with a fireplace, a yoga studio and a full bath.
As quarterback for the New England Patriots, Brady's average annual salary is $23 million.
