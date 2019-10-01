The final home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright will go up for auction

The legendary Norman Lykes house, designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright, will be up for auction on Oct. 16. It was the last residence designed by Wright, who designed many iconic homes, including "Fallingwater" in Pennsylvania, as well as the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

The home was last listed for $2.65 million by The Agency, but it has been on and off the market since 2016. The Phoenix, Arizona, home will be auctioned off, regardless of price, by Heritage Auctions.

"This no-reserve auction presents a tremendous opportunity for fans of Frank Lloyd Wright to own his very last residential design," says Nate Schar, director of Luxury Real Estate for Heritage Auctions, in a release. "[The home's] stewards have been careful to preserve as much as possible of Wright's vision. It's a very special home."

The look of the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home was influenced by Wright's "fascination with geometry," Schar says, including his signature circular designs. Take a look inside the 3,095-square-foot home.