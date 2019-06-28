Jackie Kennedy Onassis' summer home in Martha's Vineyard is for sale for $65 million — take a look

Caroline Kennedy, daughter of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, is selling the family's Martha's Vineyard estate in Aquinnah, Massachusetts, for $65 million, according to Christie's International Real Estate, the company handling the listing. The estate was purchased by Onassis in 1979 and used as a summer vacation home for the family, according to Christie's, and it was used for "three generations," Kennedy said in a statement. Onassis welcomed "many visitors" to the estate, like President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, according to The Wall Street Journal. Take a look inside.

Christie's International Real Estate

The 340-acre estate, a former sheep farm, sits along a mile of private beach on the Atlantic Ocean, according Christie's. It has coastal dunes and two freshwater ponds. The 6,456-square-foot, Cape Cod-style main residence was completed in 1981 and renovated and expanded in 2000, according to Christie's. It has five en-suite bedrooms, two half baths and a chef's kitchen with modern appliances. All rooms except the dining room look out to the ocean.

Christie's International Real Estate

Christie's International Real Estate

Christie's International Real Estate

The family room looks out to the ocean.

Christie's International Real Estate

Thee house has outdoor decks with views, according to the listing. There is a two-story guest house with four bedrooms and three bathrooms on the estate. It has a living room and kitchen, according to the listing. There is also a caretaker's house with three bedrooms, as well as a boat house, a vegetable garden and blueberry patch, two garages, two-bedroom staff apartment, a storage building and a hunting cabin near a pond, according to the listing. The estate comes with a pool, treehouse and tennis court.

Christie's International Real Estate

The landscaping was done by horticulturalist Bunny Mellon, who redesigned the White House Rose Garden when Onassis was First Lady of the United States, according to Christie's.

Christie's International Real Estate