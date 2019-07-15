Why billionaire Richard Branson talks about his goals before he has any idea how to accomplish them

Richard Branson, poses for photographers with a model of the LauncherOne rocket, from the window of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo.

Richard Branson is used to shooting for the stars. Last week, Virgin Galactic announced its plans to become the first publicly-traded space tourism company. It's a bold feat, and one that Branson credits to dreaming big – and out loud.﻿ "One of my most enduring (and hopefully endearing!) habits is talking about plans that are yet to come to fruition," Branson writes in a recent blog post. "Whenever I come up with an exciting new idea or hear a thrilling new proposal, I want to tell the world about it straight away." He calls this habit "talking ahead of yourself." "Far from being a problem, talking ahead of yourself can actually be very useful," he writes. "By setting yourself future goals that many people deem unrealistic, you actually bring them closer to reality."

Sir Richard Branson is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin | FilmMagic | Getty Images