One Direction's Harry Styles sold his LA home for $6 million — take a look inside

One Direction star Harry Styles' sold his Los Angeles mansion for $6 million.

Styles, 25, bought the 4,401-square-foot Hollywood Hills home in 2016 for $6.87 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was originally listed for $8.5 million, but the price was lowered several times before the sale.

Take a look inside.

The gated property has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. There's also a gym and a home theater.