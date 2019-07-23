One Direction's Harry Styles sold his LA home for $6 million — take a look inside

One Direction star Harry Styles' sold his Los Angeles mansion for $6 million.
Styles, 25, bought the 4,401-square-foot Hollywood Hills home in 2016 for $6.87 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was originally listed for $8.5 million, but the price was lowered several times before the sale.
Take a look inside.
The gated property has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. There's also a gym and a home theater.
The kitchen has two ovens.
A private terrace overlooks Los Angeles.
Outside there is a heated swimming pool and a hot tub.
One Direction released their debut album in 2011 and notched four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. The five-member boy band embarked on four world tours during their run, with their highest grossing tour earning $290 million alone in 2014, according to Billboard. After the group went on hiatus in 2016, Styles signed to Columbia Records and released a solo album that sold 230,000 copies in its first week, according to Nielsen Music.
Don't miss:
Look inside 6 over-the-top luxury Airbnb rentals
Kelsey Grammer's former Malibu compound is on sale for $19.95 million — take a look inside
Prince Charles opened a royal bed and breakfast that's just $200 a night — take a look
Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!