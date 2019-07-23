Skip Navigation
Life

One Direction's Harry Styles sold his LA home for $6 million — take a look inside

VIDEO0:3600:36
Inside the LA home Harry Styles sold for $6 million
Life

One Direction star Harry Styles' sold his Los Angeles mansion for $6 million.

Styles, 25, bought the 4,401-square-foot Hollywood Hills home in 2016 for $6.87 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was originally listed for $8.5 million, but the price was lowered several times before the sale.

Take a look inside.

The gated property has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. There's also a gym and a home theater.

Anthony Barcelo
Anthony Barcelo
Anthony Barcelo

The kitchen has two ovens.

Anthony Barcelo

A private terrace overlooks Los Angeles.

Anthony Barcelo

Outside there is a heated swimming pool and a hot tub.

Anthony Barcelo

One Direction released their debut album in 2011 and notched four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. The five-member boy band embarked on four world tours during their run, with their highest grossing tour earning $290 million alone in 2014, according to Billboard. After the group went on hiatus in 2016, Styles signed to Columbia Records and released a solo album that sold 230,000 copies in its first week, according to Nielsen Music.

Make It

make it

