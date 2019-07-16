Look inside 6 over-the-top luxury Airbnb rentals

Luxury travel is booming. Virtuoso, a network of luxury travel advisors, saw $26.4 billion in sales in 2018, an 11% increase from 2017, according to Skift. Exploring new destinations, crossing off bucket-list items, seeking authentic experiences and rest and relaxation are among the top reasons big spenders are traveling this year, according to a recent Virtuoso trends report. So what can you get for your money? From a beachfront home with a private butler to a nine-bedroom mansion in Bel Air, home to A-list celebrities, here are six over-the-top rentals from Airbnb Luxe, the homeshare company's new luxury rental extension.

Private island in French Polynesia

You can rent the private island of Nukutepipi in French Polynesia for $144,108 a night, which is more than the most expensive resort in the world.

The island offers 16 bungalows with 21 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms, according to Airbnb, for a maximum of 52 guests. It comes equipped with staff, including a chef, captain, activity coordinators, doctor, housekeeping and massage therapist, according to the listing.

There is an outdoor hot tub, three outdoor pools, a wet bar, gym and home theater, and the island has white-sand beaches and crystal clear waters.

Moroccan villa near Marrakesh

Five miles outside Marrakesh, this six-bedroom and six-bathroom villa in Morocco has a large pool, an organic vegetable garden and orange trees, according Airbnb. The villa has arched doorways, typical of Moroccan decor, and a hammam (a traditional Turkish bath) as well as a fireplace and gym.

Every bedroom has its own bathroom, and five of the bedrooms have a balcony or terrace.

The rental comes with housekeeping, according to the listing, rates start at $1,345 a night for up to 12 guests.

Mexican beachfront villa in Puerto Vallarta

This nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom villa is set against a quiet beach in one of the swankiest neighborhoods in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, just a 10-minute walk to town.

It has a heated swimming pool, outdoor bar, direct beach access and unobstructed views of the coast.

All of the rooms have their own patio or terrace and bathroom. The villa comes with a private chef, housekeeping and butlers, according to the listing, and rates start at $1,750 per night for up to 18 guests.

French chateau

This 18th-century estate that can host up to 20 guests with 10 bedrooms and eight bathrooms is located in Fontvielle, France, about an hour's drive from Marseille, according to the Airbnb listing.

The chateau, which the listing calls "historic," has a heated pool, a wine cave, a theater and a hammam, as well as 500 acres of land with a pond, forest and rose garden.

The rental comes with a butler, housekeeping and chef, according to the listing, with rates that start at $16,813 a night.

Bel Air mansion

For a little more than 20 grand a night, you can rent a country club mansion in Bel Air, California, a Los Angeles neighborhood known for expensive homes and famous residents like Jennifer Aniston. The home comes with a cinema that seats up to 10 people, an indoor sauna, an entertainment room with shuffleboard and an outdoor pool and hot tub, according to the listing.

There are nine bedrooms and 12.5 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a terrace.

The home is about a 20-minute drive to Santa Monica State Beach and Venice Beach, and famed Rodeo Drive is a 12-minute drive. It sleeps up to 21 guests and rates start at $21,053 a night.

Jungle estate in Bali

This thatched-roof jungle estate in Ubud, Bali has four bedrooms and five bathrooms for $595 a night.

The estate, which looks out into the jungle and mountains, has two infinity pools, an open-air kitchen and stone pathways. The rental comes with a butler, housekeeping and a chef, according to the listing.

