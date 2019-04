A Bel Air megamansion — that Amazon boss Jeff Bezos toured in December, according to Architectural Digest — is on sale for $88 million.

Check out some of its over-the-top features.

The home is 24,922 square feet and has nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. There's an additional 25,000 square feet of outdoor space, including decks on nearly every room overlooking the backyard, patios and gardens.