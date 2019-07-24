Melissa McCarthy, one of the highest-paid actresses, once worked at Starbucks and the YMCA

How McCarthy fights for equal pay

McCarthy negotiated her way to the top. As her husband, comedian Ben Falcone, said in the same interview with Glamour, she has "fists of justice" and is relentless about getting the roles and production deals that she wants and deserves. When approaching any negotiation in Hollywood, "I always think, 'Is the deal fair? Would you be asking the same thing of a guy in this position?'" McCarthy said. "And if the answer is 'It probably wouldn't be happening [to a guy],' I'll dig my teeth in for months."

As you start up the ladder in whatever field you're in, you have to walk if people won't give you what you're worth. Melissa McCarthy

"Women, in general, are making four-fifths at best," Oscar-winner Emma Stone said of the Hollywood gender pay gap in a conversation with Out Magazine in 2017. "In my career so far, I've needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them. ... That's something that's also not discussed, necessarily — that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, 'That's what's fair.'" McCarthy's advice is to keep pushing for what you're worth. "There were some jobs when I was paid what most [of my costars were]," she told Glamour. "And then people who climbed the ladder with me were suddenly making 15 times what I made. I was like, 'Wait, wait, wait.' I thought, 'This is based on bulls---. This is not based on anything factual to me.' "I hated that feeling of not being in control and not being able to do anything about it. I think that feeling is what keeps the fight in me."