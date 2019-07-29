Fortnite World Cup finals turned these teen gamers into millionaires

A teen phenom won $3 million at New York City's Arthur Ashe tennis stadium over the weekend and he didn't even have to pick up a racket.

The stadium will host the world's best tennis players at the U.S. Open in August, but this past weekend, the site was filled with thousands of fans of Fortnite, Epic Games' massively popular online multi-player survival game. Those fans watched some of the world's best gamers, many of them on summer break from high school, compete in the first-ever Fortnite World Cup with $30 million in total prizes on the line.

The biggest winner at the event turned out to be Kyle Giersdorf, a 16-year-old from Pennsylvania, who triumphed in a field of 100 finalists to win the whopping $3 million grand prize and become the first Fortnite World Cup singles champion. (By comparison, the male and female winners of this year's tennis U.S. Open will each receive $3.85 million.)

"I know that this could pretty much change my life forever," Giersdorf, who plays Fortnite under the name "Bugha," told ESPN after winning the competition on Sunday. "It's just absolutely unreal."

It was undoubtedly a huge win for the teenager, whose fame appears to be on the rise after reportedly adding more than 100,000 followers to his Twitter account since winning the tournament. But Giersdorf, who is also set to appear on NBC's "Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, has no plans to let his huge cash prize go to his head. In fact, he told ESPN that he plans to invest his winnings rather than putting it toward any major splurges.

"I'm just going to save the money and invest it and not do anything dumb with it," he said in a streaming interview with ESPN.