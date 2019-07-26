The Fortnite World Cup has kicked off in New York City, and a $30 million prize pool is on the line

Many a tennis great has been crowned under the bright lights of New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. But this weekend, the renowned arena will oversee the coronation of a different kind of royalty as the world's best Fortnite players duke it out for their lion's share of a $30 million prize pool.

The Fortnite World Cup, which kicked off on Friday, features 100 solo players and 50 duos who qualified for the event by competing in 10 weekly tournaments from April to June. While the $30 million will not be the biggest prize pool ever awarded at a single esports event – that record will belong to next month's The International, an annual Defense of the Ancients 2 (DotA 2) flagship tournament – it is part of a whopping $100 million in competitive winnings that publisher Epic Games pledged to give out this year, matching its competitive prize pool from 2018.

The 10 weekly tournaments also boasted a $1 million prize pool each. Of that $30 million on the line at the World Cup, $3 million apiece will be awarded to the winners of both solo and duo competitions. Even solo competitors who finish outside of the top 20 will walk away with $50,000 in winnings.

This is the first World Cup since Fortnite's battle royale mode burst on the scene in 2017. As of this past March, the game had grown to about 250 million players after making an estimated $2.4 billion in revenue last year to become the top grossing free-to-play game in 2018, according to SuperData.

Now, almost two years from its launch date, Fortnite battle royale has exploded into a cultural phenomenon whose reach has burst through the confines of the mobile devices, PCs and TV screens upon which it's played.

In many ways, since its inception the game has taken the status of video games as a social medium – not just entertainment – to new levels. Loup Ventures managing partner Doug Clinton calls it the "third iteration of gaming loyalty" that focuses on the "network effect" of games.

That means gone are the days when gamers were primarily loyal to and focused on titles in the traditional sense. Instead, Fortnite's rise is reminiscent to the early days of some of social media's biggest platforms, says Clinton.

"People started to see mainstream celebrities that they knew [playing the game]," he explained, referring specifically to moments like when mega streamer Ninja played with music star Drake. "They not only created a game with a perfect social dynamic, but presented it in a way where celebrities could go and play with their fans."

That, according to Clinton, is similar to when Twitter and Instagram users were increasingly seeing their favorite celebrities post on the same platforms, which "pulled people into the network more strongly." Electronic Arts' Apex Legends, he notes, also had a chance to capitalize on the same network dynamics, but "they didn't innovate fast enough" to take advantage of that small window of opportunity before stream viewership numbers plunged and growth concerns emerged.