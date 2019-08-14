The job with the best career opportunities according to Glassdoor pays $112,000 and isn't in tech

In addition to working for a company with great culture, values and a solid leadership team, one of the key factors that play into an employee's overall satisfaction is access to career opportunities.

That's according to Glassdoor's Economic Research report, which examined the different factors that drive employee satisfaction. Analyzing millions of employee reviews on its platform, the site then created a list of the top 25 jobs in the U.S. that provide the best career opportunities.

The jobs listed are ranked based on the median base salary reported on Glassdoor, the number of job openings on Glassdoor and the career opportunity rating (on scale of 1-5) that employees working in these roles reported. Each position offers a salary of at least $80,000 and has at least 2,000 current job openings.

Take a look below to see which titles round out the top 10 list of jobs with the best career opportunities, according to Glassdoor: