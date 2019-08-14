Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Work

The job with the best career opportunities according to Glassdoor pays $112,000 and isn't in tech

Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images

In addition to working for a company with great culture, values and a solid leadership team, one of the key factors that play into an employee's overall satisfaction is access to career opportunities.

That's according to Glassdoor's Economic Research report, which examined the different factors that drive employee satisfaction. Analyzing millions of employee reviews on its platform, the site then created a list of the top 25 jobs in the U.S. that provide the best career opportunities.

The jobs listed are ranked based on the median base salary reported on Glassdoor, the number of job openings on Glassdoor and the career opportunity rating (on scale of 1-5) that employees working in these roles reported. Each position offers a salary of at least $80,000 and has at least 2,000 current job openings.

Take a look below to see which titles round out the top 10 list of jobs with the best career opportunities, according to Glassdoor:

Marketing Manager
Hero Images | Getty Images

10. Marketing Manager

Career Opportunity Rating: 3.9
Median Base Salary: $83,513
Number of Job Openings: 8,194

9. Java Developer

Career Opportunity Rating: 3.9
Median Base Salary: $82,087
Number of Job Openings: 9,367

8. Business Development Manager

Career Opportunity Rating: 3.9
Median Base Salary: $80,341
Number of Job Openings: 6,982

Getty Images

7. Data Scientist

Career Opportunity Rating: 3.9
Median Base Salary: $110,160
Number of Job Openings: 6,789

6. Audit Manager

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.0
Median Base Salary: $102,521
Number of Job Openings: 3,050

5. HR Manager

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.0
Median Base Salary: $84,700
Number of Job Openings: 4,351

Businesswomen are meeting and human resources interviewing in the company office
Kamon Supasawat | Moment | Getty Images

4. Strategy Manager

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.0
Median Base Salary: $142,328
Number of Job Openings: 3,131

3. Product Designer

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.1
Median Base Salary: $102,054
Number of Job Openings: 2,045

2. Salesforce Developer

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.1
Median Base Salary: $81,721
Number of Job Openings: 3,193

1. Tax Manager

Career Opportunity Rating: 4.1
Median Base Salary: $112,021
Number of Job Openings: 4,803

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!
Don't miss: 15 of the most common flexible side jobs and how much they pay

VIDEO0:5900:59
10 fastest growing jobs if you want to work for yourself
Make It
Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty Images
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact