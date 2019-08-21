Zoom's founder left a 6-figure job because he wasn't happy—and following his heart made him a billionaire

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan dreamed of leaving China to go to Silicon Valley, ever since he was a young man and heard Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates give a speech on the promise of the internet.

Yuan spent over two years struggling with visa issues — he was rejected eight times in total, finally receiving a U.S. visa on his ninth try — before finally coming to the U.S. in 1997 at the age of 27. He didn't speak English, but he knew how to write computer code, and he landed an engineering job with the videoconferencing software company WebEx.

WebEx sold to Cisco for $3.2 billion a decade later (the platform is now known as Cisco Webex). Yuan became the tech giant's vice president of engineering, earning compensation in the "very high six-figures." But he was unhappy.

"Every day, when I woke up, I was not very happy. I even did not want to go to the office to work," Yuan tells CNBC Make It.

Though his first couple of years at Cisco had been "great," he started noticing that, when he'd talk to Cisco Webex's customers about the video-conferencing product he'd helped build, he "did not see a single happy customer." In Yuan's opinion, the product didn't evolve quickly enough, making it a chore for customers to use. (In fact, Yuan told CNBC earlier this year that Cisco was still using the same buggy code he wrote for WebEx roughly two decades ago.)

(Sri Srinivasan, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's team collaboration group, says the company has "redesigned Webex from the ground up" since Yuan's tenure and points out that Webex clients include roughly 95% of the companies in the Fortune 500, and more than 130 million people use Webex every month.)

As a longtime software engineer with multiple patents related to real-time collaboration technology under his belt, Yuan felt that the evolution of smartphones and tablets created new opportunities for making mobile videoconferencing more accessible than ever.

But by 2011, Yuan realized that, if he wanted to make a product the way he wanted to do it, he'd have to leave the comfort of his high-paying executive job to strike out on his own. He left Cisco and began developing his own videoconferencing software platform while looking for the funding he'd need to build a product and launch a new company.

"On the one hand that's indeed a big risk, to go from a very well-paid and vice president position [at Cisco]. Why would you want to leave?" Yuan tells CNBC Make It. "However, on the flip side, I was not happy. So, mentally, that's not a big risk. The purpose of life is to pursue happiness, and I was not happy. Then what's the risk?"