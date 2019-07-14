The bug in Zoom that could've let hackers spy on video meetings tapped into people's deepest fears about tech

Passersby walk under a surveillance camera as part of face ID technology test at Berlin Suedkreuz station on Aug. 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

This week, consumers learned about a flaw in the Zoom meeting app that could theoretically allow an attacker to gain access to a video chat or meeting if one of the participants is using a Mac computer.

Researcher Jonathan Leitschuh reported the flaw on July 8 in a Medium post. Zoom quickly fixed the problem with a patch, and said the problem had not affected any users. Apple later pushed a "silent update " to Mac operating systems to prevent the exploit from being used on machines that hadn't yet applied the Zoom fix.

It was the kind of interesting discovery that bug bounty hunters report every day. It's the kind of bug companies find themselves fixing everyday.

But from a user perspective, the issue created a great deal more buzz than those everyday problems normally do.

Part of reason was because Zoom is one of the hottest business tech stories of the year, with a stock price that's risen more than 150% since its April IPO. Zoom's stock saw virtually no impact after the flaw revelations.

But the flap also comes after months of revelations on how home assistant products from Amazon and Google use employees to monitor conversations in your home, and years of reports of hackers accessing video cameras on laptops and other computers. Even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tapes over his laptop camera, according to an Instagram photo he posted in 2016.

In other words, the Zoom bug shows how consumers are conflicted and nervous over the newest class of products which offer new kinds of convenience in new places -- but new potential for exposure, too.