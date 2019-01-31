Facebook pleased investors Wednesday by reporting a strong quarter of earnings led by impressive statistics on user activity for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The number of monthly Facebook users was steady in the U.S., with spikes in the Asia-Pacific region and, perhaps most surprisingly, in the European Union, where the company has endured the brunt of criticism over privacy related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal and uncertainty over General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Facebook's success in courting users so quickly could have far-reaching impact as other tech companies seek to understand the true consumer appetite for personal privacy.