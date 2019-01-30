Facebook soars after it crushes earnings, posts record profit

Facebook posted strong financial numbers for its fourth quarter Wednesday, beating on earnings and revenue and sending shares up more than 10 percent in extended trading. Active user metrics continue to rise, though slowly.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street predicted:

Earnings: $2.38 per share, vs. $2.19 forecast by Refinitiv consensus estimates

$2.38 per share, vs. $2.19 forecast by Refinitiv consensus estimates Revenue: $16.91 billion, vs. $16.39 billion forecast by Refinitiv consensus estimates

$16.91 billion, vs. $16.39 billion forecast by Refinitiv consensus estimates Daily active users: 1.52 billion, vs. 1.52 billion forecast by Refinitiv consensus estimates

1.52 billion, vs. 1.52 billion forecast by Refinitiv consensus estimates Monthly active users: 2.32 billion, vs. 2.32 billion forecast by Refinitiv consensus estimates

2.32 billion, vs. 2.32 billion forecast by Refinitiv consensus estimates Average revenue per user: $7.37, vs. $7.11 forecast by FactSet

It proved to be a strong financial quarter for Facebook, despite growing public outrage over the company's privacy practices. Earnings per share jumped 65 percent from the year-ago period. Net income totaled $6.88 billion, a record profit for the company and an increase of 61 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Daily active users and monthly active users exactly matched expectations, each jumping 1.8 percent quarter over quarter, and 8.6 percent year over year. The increases represent slower growth than in recent quarters, but still indicate that the company's data scandals and public privacy disclosures haven't dinged engagement too drastically.

Daily active users grew in every geographic area, reversing a downward trend in Europe and a plateau in North America. Monthly active users stayed flat in North America, but jumped in every other region — posting particularly strong growth in Asia-Pacific.

Facebook with soon stop reporting user metrics for the core Facebook platform, Chief Financial Officer David Wehner said on the company's earnings call. Instead the company will start reporting "family metrics."

"We believe these numbers better reflect the size of our community and the fact that many people are using more than one of our services," Wehner said. "For the time being we will continue to disclose both set of numbers, but over time we expect family metrics will play the primary role in how we talk about our company and we will eventually phase out Facebook-only community metrics."

Average revenue per user, or ARPU, crushed analyst estimates, at $7.37 — a 21 percent increase from last quarter, and a 19 percent increase from last year.

Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg have been drilling down on the company's Stories feature, a Snapchat-like sharing option for temporary photos and videos. Last quarter, Zuckerberg said Stories would become "a bigger medium than Feed has been," and said users across the Facebook family of apps — including WhatsApp and Instagram — post more than 1 billion Stories per day.

Zuckerberg said on the company's earnings call Wednesday that Instagram sees 500 million daily active users in its Stories feature alone, and that Facebook's family of apps sees 2.7 billion monthly active users globally, up from 2.6 billion last quarter.

"Our community and business continue to grow," Zuckerberg said in a statement. "We've fundamentally changed how we run our company to focus on the biggest social issues, and we're investing more to build new and inspiring ways for people to connect."

The company previously warned its investment in Stories could contribute to slowing revenue growth during the second half of the year. Third quarter revenue grew by 32.9 percent year over year, breaking a 12-quarter streak of growth rates above 40 percent.

Revenue for the December quarter of $16.91 billion marks a year-over-year growth rate of 30.4 percent.

The company's payments and other fees revenue, which includes online game purchases and peer-to-peer transactions on the platform, skyrocketed 46 percent quarter-over-quarter during the fourth quarter to $274 billion.

Facebook has been dumping cash into its long-form Instagram product called IGTV, its Craigslist competitor called Facebook Marketplace and its dedicated video tab called Facebook Watch. Zuckerberg said on the earnings call users spend an average of 20 minutes a day on the Watch tab. The company expects Watch to surpass 400 million monthly active users in 2019.

The company is also upping investment in cybersecurity — in the wake of data scandals and content moderation flubs — adding to a projected spike in expenses.

Facebook reported capital expenditures of $4.37 billion for the fourth quarter and of $13.92 billion for the full year 2018 — roughly double the quarterly and full-year capital expenditures it reported this time last year.

It posted free cash flow of $3.32 billion for the fourth quarter, down from $4.15 billion during the third quarter and $5.05 billion in the year-ago quarter.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

