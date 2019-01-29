Facebook's plan to merge messaging services could be barred in the EU

Facebook's plans to integrate the messaging functions of Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger could be blocked in the EU by the region's privacy laws.

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) said in a statement Monday that "ultimately the proposed integration can only occur in the EU if it is capable of meeting all of the requirements of the GDPR."

The Irish commission supervises Facebook at an EU level as the tech giant's European headquarters are in Dublin. It said in the statement that it had asked Facebook Ireland for an "urgent briefing" on the proposals to merge the three services.

Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation protects individuals' personal data from being kept or shared without consent. Organizations can face penalties of up to 20 million euros ($22.87 million) or 4 percent of their annual global turnover for breaching the rules.