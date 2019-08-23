Jeff Bezos' job listing for Amazon's first hire: You have to exceed what 'most competent people think possible'

Jeff Bezos published a job listing for Amazon's first hire in August 1994, and it's completely in line with the way Bezos runs his tech empire today.

Thursday, Bezos posted a screenshot of the job listing on Instagram.

"I posted our first job opening 25 years ago today, when I hadn't even settled on the name Amazon yet," he wrote. (The name at the time was Cadabra, a shortened version of the magician's expression, "abracadabra." After Bezos' lawyer said "Cadabra" sounded like "cadaver" over the phone, Bezos changed it.)

"Feels like yesterday," Bezos wrote, ending with the hashtag "#gratitude."

Bezos' listing said he was seeking "extremely talented" developers "to help pioneer commerce on the Internet." And with the same high standards Bezos requires today, he wrote that candidates should be able to build large, complex systems "in about one-third the time that most competent people think possible."