Brokerage accounts are becoming more popular—here's when you should open one

More and more savers are turning to brokerage accounts as they look for ways to maximize their emergency funds in an environment where traditional savings accounts are offering interest rates of just 0.09% on average.

Over 40% of U.S. investors said they had a brokerage account in 2018, compared to 31% in 2012, according to a May 2019 report from investment data research firm Hearts & Wallets.

Brokerage accounts, otherwise known as taxable investment accounts, are similar to a retirement account like a 401(k) or IRA: Investors open one with a broker or investment advisory firm, and can purchase stocks, mutual funds and other assets.

But where retirement accounts have limitations on the amount of money that can be contributed each year and restrictions on when funds can be withdrawn, brokerage accounts are more flexible. There are no income or contribution limits, and investors can withdraw their money at any time, which is part of the reason they are growing in popularity, per the report.

However, they do not offer the same tax benefits as retirement accounts. Traditional IRAs and 401(k)s allow investors to defer taxes until they retire, while Roth IRAs and 401(k)s enable investments to grow tax-free until the contributions are withdrawn (investors contribute money that's already been taxed).

Investors pay taxes when they make money on funds in a brokerage account, such as when they sell a stock or other asset or when a stock pays dividends. However, there are benefits, including a more diverse array of investment options and the potential for growth in the market.

The flexibility, combined with potential investment gains, is attracting more investors to these accounts, Laura Varas, founder and chief executive of Hearts & Wallets, told NerdWallet. "More and more consumers are recognizing the tension between the ability to defer taxes through accounts like 401(k)s and the need for ready access," she said.