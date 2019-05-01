Understanding how mutual funds work could save you a ton of money in the long run

You've probably heard of mutual funds.
Even if you haven't — but you have a 401(k) or other employer-sponsored investment account — odds are you own one.
In fact, an estimated 100 million Americans own a mutual fund, as of 2017.
People use them to save for retirement, college or buying a house.
The mutual fund industry in the U.S. alone tops out at around $18.7 trillion.
Here are the basics behind mutual funds.
