What your FICO score means and why you should pay attention

In the U.S., there is a three-digit number that helps determine how much you pay for credit, which can affect virtually all expenses in your life. It's called a credit score, and it's totally unique to you.

Many U.S. lenders use one type of credit score called the "FICO score." FICO — or Fair Isaac Corp. — was the first company to translate all your credit history into a single three-digit number that predicts how likely you are to default on your bills.

The number helps lenders decide how much of a credit risk you are. Watch this video to find out more about your FICO score.

