Here's whether it makes sense to ditch stocks and move to cash

Trying to time the stock market is considered a fool's errand. Yet is it ever a good idea to move entirely to cash? The answer from financial advisors is typically an emphatic no. Some, however, offer a caveat. "If you have all the money you'll ever need, and don't need to take on any risk to accomplish all of your goals for the rest of your life, sure, move to cash," said certified financial planner David Robbins, vice president of investments at Moors & Cabot in Phoenix. "But realistically, that's a rare scenario," Robbins said. Against a backdrop of recession fears and continued uncertainty about tariffs, stocks have been zigzagging mostly downward for several weeks. While the Dow Jones climbed higher on Monday, closing at 25,849, it's still down from its peak of 27,359 on July 15. The S&P 500 index closed at 2,879 on Monday, down from its July 26 high of 3,025.86.

Some investors and advisors have been increasing cash positions in their portfolios in anticipation of continued volatility and falling prices. With an inverted yield curve — when longer-term interest rates fall below short-term rates — suggesting that a recession could be looming, exactly where the market goes from here is anyone's guess. Cash is an important part of any financial plan, experts say. Many advisors recommend that people generally have at least three to six months' worth of emergency savings set aside — which typically means having a cash account you can tap without worrying about the securities markets' effect on its value. For retirees, though, advisors often recommend keeping two to three years' worth of income in investments that are not subject to the whims of the stock market. Depending on a person's particular situation, part of that strategy could include a cash component. "There can be value in holding cash, but it should be part of a larger plan, not because you're running for the hills," said CFP Erika Safran, founder of Safran Wealth Advisors in New York. For long-term investors — say, younger workers saving for retirement — it's important to remember that while the stock market might jump around or enter a prolonged downturn, none of those losses you see on paper are locked in unless you sell. And history has shown that the market always ends up going back up — and surpassing its previous high.

