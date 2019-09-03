Japan's 10 best start-ups to work for, according to LinkedIn

Artificial intelligence, automation and machine learning are just a few of the new technologies Japan's top start-ups are embracing to attract employees and stay ahead of the curve.

AI software business ExaWizards is leading that charge, according to a new report from LinkedIn, which names it as Japan's top start-up to work for in 2019.

The three-year-old company is followed in the ranks by other homegrown successes including cryptocurrency trading platform bitFlyer and news aggregation platform SmartNews.

To be considered for this year's list, companies had to be privately-held, be seven years or younger, and have 50 or more employees. They were ranked based on LinkedIn user feedback across four pillars: Employment growth; engagement with employees; job interest; and ability to attract top talent from leading employers.

CNBC Make It takes a look at the list of 10 most attractive start-ups in Japan right now.