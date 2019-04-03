The majority of Japan's most popular employers are international companies.

That's according to a new study from LinkedIn, which found that just six out of the country's 25 best companies are of Japanese origin. Of note, however, is that LinkedIn does not enjoy the same popularity in Japan that it does in other parts of the world, and is therefore underutilized by local companies and employees.

The "top companies" list is based on feedback from LinkedIn's several million users in Japan — a country of over 120 million people. The study looks at four main areas: interest in the company; engagement with employees; job demand; and employee retention.*

To be eligible, companies must have had at least 500 employees as of Feb 1. 2018 and demonstrate flat or positive employee growth over the following 12 months, based on LinkedIn's data.

The annual list forms part of LinkedIn's wider analysis of its more than 610 million users, which it has used to determine the top companies to work for across Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S.

LinkedIn and its parent company Microsoft were excluded from the research for fairness. So, too, were all non-profits, staffing and recruiting firms, and educational and governmental institutions.

Here are the best companies to work for in Japan: