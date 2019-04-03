In Australia, it's not just what you do for a living that matters, but who you work for, according to LinkedIn's latest list of the country's top employers.

This year, the country recorded one of the most diverse lists of high-rated employers, with law firms, retailers, management consultancies, internet businesses and banks all ranking among Australia's top 25 companies to work for in 2019. Meanwhile, countries like China and India saw a predominance of tech companies.

The "top companies" list is based on feedback from LinkedIn's more than 10 million users in Australia. The study looks at four main pillars: interest in the company; engagement with employees; job demand; and employee retention.*

To be eligible, companies must have had at least 500 employees as of Feb 1. 2018 and demonstrate flat or positive employee growth over the following 12 months, based on LinkedIn's data.

The annual list forms part of LinkedIn's wider analysis of its more than 610 million users. Those findings have been used to determine the top companies to work for across Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S.

LinkedIn and its parent company, Microsoft, were excluded from the research for fairness. So were all non-profits, staffing and recruiting firms, as well as educational and governmental institutions.

Here are the best companies to work for in Australia: