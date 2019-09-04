These are the top 10 start-ups to work for in the Netherlands, according to LinkedIn

Brauns | Getty Images

Lightyear, the company developing the world's first long-range solar car, has been named the best start-up to work for in the Netherlands by LinkedIn. The start-up, founded in 2016, is working to tackle a major cause of air pollution by making emissions-free transportation available to everyone. To be eligible for LinkedIn's ranking, companies had to be privately held, have at least 50 employees, be no more than seven years old and be headquartered in France. Start-ups were analyzed based on employment growth, non-employee engagement, job interest and attraction of top talent. LinkedIn compiled its list by measuring those four pillars between July 2018 and June 2019. CNBC took a look at LinkedIn's top 10 start-ups to work for in the Netherlands in 2019.

10. Frontmen

Headcount in the Netherlands: 115

Headquarters: Utrecht Founded in 2012, Frontmen helps its customers make use of new software. The company is always looking for coders to help the team develop new technology for its clients, and says it offers extremely interesting jobs with "some of the nicest and smartest people from all over the world."

9. Veneta.com

Headcount in the Netherlands: 140

Headquarters: Zwolle Veneta provides customized curtains and blinds. The company says it believes in knowledge and focus, and employees are encouraged to blow off steam by participating in team activities like table football and mini-golf.

8. Ace & Tate

Headcount in the Netherlands: 280

Headquarters: Amsterdam Eyewear brand Ace & Tate offers "quality frames at a nice price," and has a mantra of celebrating and empowering people to be whoever they want to be. Team lunches are freshly prepared with organic ingredients every day in the company's Amsterdam office, the start-up has its own bar and in-house DJ on Fridays.

7. Swapfiets

Headcount in the Netherlands: 800

Headquarters: Amsterdam Swapfiets was founded by three Dutch students in 2014. For a fixed monthly fee, users get a Swapfiets bicycle, which the company will maintain and repair. The start-up has 150,000 bikes on the road in 45 cities around Europe.

6. Withlocals

Headcount in the Netherlands: 50

Headquarters: Eindhoven Withlocals is a platform that connects travelers with locals who can provide unique and authentic experiences. The company describes its workforce as a "group of digital geeks with a combined passion for travelling, food and people."

5. Etergo

Headcount in the Netherlands: 75

Headquarters: Amsterdam Electric scooter manufacturer Etergo wants to see an end to scooters that run on fossil fuels. The company has raised around 20 million euros from more than 5,000 investors, breaking Dutch crowdfunding records.

4. Zivver

Headcount in the Netherlands: 85

Headquarters: Amsterdam Zivver protects organizations against data breaches. The firm promises new hires talented colleagues, room to grow and attractive salaries.

3. Picnic Technologies

Headcount in the Netherlands: 945

Headquarters: Amsterdam Picnic is an online-only supermarket that delivers groceries to customers' homes in electric vans. The start-up is the fastest growing company in the Netherlands, according to LinkedIn, and claims to be Europe's fastest-growing online supermarket. Employees at the company are "all curious and hungry for a challenge," according to Picnic's website.

2. Felyx

Headcount in the Netherlands: 70

Headquarters: Amsterdam Felyx is the start-up behind a fleet of electric scooters that its users can rent in Amsterdam, Rotterdan, the Hague and Brussels using their smartphones. The company is currently the only e-scooter provider in the Netherlands, and at the end of 2018 reached 50,000 active users. Employees at Felyx must be ambitious and share the company's values of integrity, working together and making a direct impact on the world.

1. Lightyear