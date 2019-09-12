Boston is giving all kindergartners $50 for college

As fall begins, kindergartners are just starting their first days of school. But it's never too early to start thinking ahead to college. At least if you live in Boston.

This school year, the city of Boston gave all kindergartners enrolled in Boston Public Schools a savings account with $50 to be used for college or career training costs when they graduate from high school.

The move is part of an expansion of the city's Boston Saves program, which aims to help families plan for their children's educational futures.

Policymakers say it's not the sum of money that is particularly important, but rather the way it motivates students to complete their secondary educations and encourages parents to begin saving early.

"Even though Boston Saves is giving people money, this is really a tool to get families started thinking about the future now," Gosia Tomaszewska, the senior program manager of Boston Saves tells CNBC Make It.

There are some additional incentives for parents that go beyond the initial $50, but in the end it won't be enough for college on its own, she says.

"We know college tuition is so high. It's really about getting people thinking, encouraging parents to save and supporting students," she says.

"Every child deserves to hear the message, 'We believe in you, and you can do anything' from the first minute they walk through our school doors,'" says Brenda Cassellius, superintendent of BPS. "The Boston Saves program helps us send that message."