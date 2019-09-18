Skip Navigation
The highest-paying company in 2019 pays a median salary of $170,929 — here are 9 other companies that pay the most

Brendan Hoffman | Getty Images

In addition to offering exciting perks and benefits, employers today are offering competitive compensation in order to attract top talent.

Using data from its platform, job site Glassdoor compiled a list of the 25 highest-paying companies in 2019. Looking at the salary reviews reported by employees between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, Glassdoor found that tech, consulting and finance companies offer the best salaries to their staff.

Each of the companies in the top 10 ranking have a median employee salary of $148,000 or above. Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks, which comes in the top spot, has a median staff salary of $170,929. Those figures, according to Glassdoor, are higher than the average $73,128 base pay that most employees make in the San Francisco Bay area — the location where most of these companies are headquartered.

Take a look below to see which companies will provide you with a hefty paycheck, according to Glassdoor data.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, is pictured at Microsoft's annual shareholder meeting in Bellevue, Washington on November 30, 2016.
Jason Redmond | AFP | Getty Images

10. Microsoft

Total median compensation: $148,068

Current number of job openings: 9,700

9. Salesforce

Total median compensation: $150,379

Current number of job openings: 1,900

8. Facebook

Total median compensation: $152,962

Current number of job openings: 2,600

Jeffrey 'Jeff' Weiner, chief executive officer of LinkedIn Corp.
Getty Images

7. LinkedIn

Total median compensation: $157,402

Current number of job openings: 283

6. VMware

Total median compensation: $158,063

Current number of job openings: 1,400

5. Google

Total median compensation: $161,254

Current number of job openings: 4,400

A cyclist rides past Google Inc. offices inside the Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016.
Michael Short | Bloomberg | Getty Images

4. Gilead Sciences

Total median compensation: $162,210

Current number of job openings: 438

3. Twitter

Total median compensation: $162,852

Current number of job openings: 753

2. Nvidia

Total median compensation: $170,068

Current number of job openings: 581

1. Palo Alto Networks

Total median compensation: $170,929

Current number of job openings: 835

Brendan Hoffman | Getty Images
