The highest-paying company in 2019 pays a median salary of $170,929 — here are 9 other companies that pay the most

In addition to offering exciting perks and benefits, employers today are offering competitive compensation in order to attract top talent.

Using data from its platform, job site Glassdoor compiled a list of the 25 highest-paying companies in 2019. Looking at the salary reviews reported by employees between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, Glassdoor found that tech, consulting and finance companies offer the best salaries to their staff.

Each of the companies in the top 10 ranking have a median employee salary of $148,000 or above. Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks, which comes in the top spot, has a median staff salary of $170,929. Those figures, according to Glassdoor, are higher than the average $73,128 base pay that most employees make in the San Francisco Bay area — the location where most of these companies are headquartered.

Take a look below to see which companies will provide you with a hefty paycheck, according to Glassdoor data.