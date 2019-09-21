Take a look inside three of the most expensive electric cars

With sales of electric vehicles slowly ticking upward, more and more traditional automakers inspired by the interest in upstart companies like Tesla are rolling out their own electric cars. Luxury automakers have certainly shown themselves to not be immune to the growing electric vehicles trend, as luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz and Porsche are rolling out their own electric luxury cars. Meanwhile, even high-end luxury and performance car brands like Rolls Royce and Bugatti have also teased releasing their own electric vehicles in the future. These offerings are meant to compete with the popularity of Tesla's Model S, the electric automaker's luxury sedan that has a starting price of $75,000, but can cost up to nearly $115,000 with extra options like extended range and "Ludicrous Mode" for upgraded acceleration. (Tesla also has plans to reintroduce its luxury electric Roadster sports car, with an expected price tag above $200,000, in 2020.)

Here's a look at three of the most expensive luxury electric cars on the market that represent some of Tesla's biggest competition.

2020 Porsche Taycan (up to $185,000)

The 2020 Porsche Taycan electric sports car. Source: Porsche AG

On Sept. 4, one of the brands that's most synonymous with performance sports cars, Germany's Porsche, unveiled its first-ever fully electric vehicle. The Porsche Taycan is a four-door sports car that starts at $150,900, while the more powerful Turbo S version can cost up to $185,000.

The interior of Porsche's Taycan electric sports car. Source: Porsche AG

The Turbo S version of the dual-motor Taycan boasts 750 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds. By comparison, Tesla's Model S cars can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds, though CEO Elon Musk claims the next generation Roadster will be able to do so in 2.1 seconds. The Taycan also expects a range of about 250 miles, CNBC previously reported.

2019 BMW i8 Roadster ($163,300)

BMW's i8 Roadster electric convertible with butterfly doors. Source: BMW

BMW's electric i8 Roadster is a two-door sports car convertible that comes with the added flourish of butterfly doors that open up for an extra luxury aesthetic. The German automaker's first-ever electric roadster doesn't match the power of Porsche's Taycan, with the i8 Roadster coming with an electric motor with 364 horsepower and a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, according to BMW.

BMW's electric i8 Roadster rear view. Source: BMW

The i8 Roadster costs $163,300.

2020 Aston Martin Rapide E ($255,000)

Aston Martin's Rapide E all-electric sports car. Source: Aston Martin

The British luxury automaker Aston Martin had long teased its entry into the electric vehicle market before finally revealing an all-electric version of the company's Rapide sedan in April. The 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E will reportedly cost roughly $255,000, according to Jalopnik, and the car will start off with a limited production run of just 155 vehicles, the company said in its press release.

The interior of the Aston Martin Rapide E electric car. Source: Aston Martin