'Lady Bird' star Saoirse Ronan's Ireland home is for sale for $1.7 million—take a look inside

Actress Saoirse Ronan has listed her Ireland home for €1.5 million, or about $1.66 million.
The property is located in the coastal community of Greystones, which is about 20 miles outside of Dublin, Ireland. The three-story home is 4,844 square feet, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
In the past two years, the home has been renovated and redesigned "to be practical, comfortable and aesthetically impressive all in equal measures," according to the listing.
Take a look inside.
The living and dining spaces are connected in an open-concept floor plan, with restored panel wooden floors throughout. In the living room, the focal point is the fireplace.
The kitchen was "painstakingly designed by the current owner," according to the listing, with white marble countertops and hand-painted blue cabinets. The fire-burning stove overlooks the backyard garden.
Upstairs on the second floor, the master suite occupies its own wing, with a dressing room and master bathroom. The bathroom has marble floors, a deep-soak tub and steam shower.
Ronan was born in the Bronx, New York, and raised in Ireland. She received her first Oscar nomination at the age of 14 for her role in the film "Atonement." She won a Golden Globe for best actress in 2018 for her starring role in "Lady Bird." Ronan will also play the lead in the upcoming remake of "Little Women."
