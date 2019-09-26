Why this investor took a $28 million gamble on a serial failed entrepreneur

On paper, Seunggun Lee was a risky investment: A former dentist with eight failed businesses under his belt and a legal battle on his hands.

But that wasn't enough to put off investors.

In fact, for Altos Ventures, it was a winning combination. Within hours of meeting Lee, the managing director of Altos Ventures Han Kim, wanted in.

Altos Ventures was the first investor in Lee's now-$2 billion money transfer app, Toss. The South Korean venture capital firm initially invested 1 billion Korean won (around $1 million at that time) in the business five years ago, when Toss was barely off the ground. Altos has since topped up that funding with a further $27 million.

At that time, in 2014, such peer-to-peer (P2P) transfer services lacked regulatory approval in South Korea, which meant they were effectively illegal.

But, in Lee, Altos Ventures saw an entrepreneur who was determined to fight the fight to reinvent the system.

"We saw a large opportunity and a trend that was happening outside of Korea. Money transfer was becoming very big in the U.S. and China," Altos Ventures partner Moonsuk Oh told CNBC Make It, referring to similar apps like PayPal's Venmo and Alibaba's Alipay.