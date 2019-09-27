Domino's will pay you $20 an hour to 'taste-test' its garlic bread

Domino's is on the hunt for a taste-tester for its garlic bread and will pay the ideal candidate $30 Australian dollars ($20) an hour.
The pizza chain is searching for someone to become its 'Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester' for the day at its Brisbane headquarters in Australia, according to a job advert posted on LinkedIn earlier this week.
"You butter believe it! We're looking for someone a little bit crunchy, but mostly warm and soft on the inside, to help taste test our World-Famous Garlic Breads at Domino's Headquarters in Brisbane," the advert read.
The ideal candidate will have "never met a carb they didn't like" and understand "the perfect 'crunch to softness' ratio."
Minimum qualifications include at least five years' experience in garlic bread consumption and "working taste buds."
Only truly committed tasters will make the cut, such as someone who has "burned their fingers at least once not being able to wait for the garlic bread to cool down" or "has a history of reviewing other people's food choices," whether it be solicited or not.
Not based in Brisbane? No problem. Domino's is offering return domestic flights for the successful applicant should they not be within driving distance of the Australian city, along with one night's accommodation if the same day return flight is not available.
To get a taste of the action, applicants must complete a survey and explain in 200 words or a 30 second video why they would be the perfect candidate for the job. Applications close on Monday, October 7.
In addition to sampling garlic bread, the taster will get a sneak peek into what's coming up at Domino's.
Some of Domino's recent innovations include plant-based pizza, as well as the DOM Pizza Checker, which uses artificial intelligence to scan the quality of its food.