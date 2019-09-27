Domino's will pay you $20 an hour to 'taste-test' its garlic bread

Domino's is on the hunt for a taste-tester for its garlic bread and will pay the ideal candidate $30 Australian dollars ($20) an hour.

The pizza chain is searching for someone to become its 'Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester' for the day at its Brisbane headquarters in Australia, according to a job advert posted on LinkedIn earlier this week.

"You butter believe it! We're looking for someone a little bit crunchy, but mostly warm and soft on the inside, to help taste test our World-Famous Garlic Breads at Domino's Headquarters in Brisbane," the advert read.

The ideal candidate will have "never met a carb they didn't like" and understand "the perfect 'crunch to softness' ratio."

Minimum qualifications include at least five years' experience in garlic bread consumption and "working taste buds."

Only truly committed tasters will make the cut, such as someone who has "burned their fingers at least once not being able to wait for the garlic bread to cool down" or "has a history of reviewing other people's food choices," whether it be solicited or not.