Karlie Kloss is selling her West Village townhouse for $2.75 million—see inside

Supermodel Karlie Kloss put her New York City townhouse on the market for $2.75 million.
Located in the West Village, the three-story home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kloss paid $1.975 million for the townhouse in 2012, reports The Wall Street Journal.
The private residence sits behind an iron gate and has a small front garden, according to the listing.
Take a look inside.
Upon entry, the foyer leads to a living room with 12-foot ceilings.
The unit has a renovated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook.
All of the bedrooms are located on the second floor, including the master suite. The master includes custom closet space, a private terrace and a master bathroom.
Kloss and her husband, Josh Kusher, also sold their Nolita apartment for $6.6 million in July 2019.
Throughout her career, Kloss has modeled for notable brands including Victoria's Secret. In 2015, she launched a nonprofit organization called "Kode With Klossy" to inspire young girls to pursue careers in tech and learn how to code.
Nick Gavin of Compass has this listing.
