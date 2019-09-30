Skip Navigation
Karlie Kloss is selling her West Village townhouse for $2.75 million—see inside

Model Karlie Kloss features in an ad for website builder Wix.com
Wix.com

Supermodel Karlie Kloss put her New York City townhouse on the market for $2.75 million.

Located in the West Village, the three-story home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kloss paid $1.975 million for the townhouse in 2012, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The private residence sits behind an iron gate and has a small front garden, according to the listing.

Take a look inside.

Donna Dotan/Compass

Upon entry, the foyer leads to a living room with 12-foot ceilings.

Donna Dotan/Compass
Donna Dotan/Compass

The unit has a renovated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook.

Donna Dotan/Compass
Donna Dotan/Compass

All of the bedrooms are located on the second floor, including the master suite. The master includes custom closet space, a private terrace and a master bathroom.

Donna Dotan/Compass
Donna Dotan/Compass
Donna Dotan/Compass

Kloss and her husband, Josh Kusher, also sold their Nolita apartment for $6.6 million in July 2019.

Throughout her career, Kloss has modeled for notable brands including Victoria's Secret. In 2015, she launched a nonprofit organization called "Kode With Klossy" to inspire young girls to pursue careers in tech and learn how to code.

Nick Gavin of Compass has this listing.

Model Karlie Kloss features in an ad for website builder Wix.com
Wix.com
