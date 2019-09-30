Karlie Kloss is selling her West Village townhouse for $2.75 million—see inside

Model Karlie Kloss features in an ad for website builder Wix.com

Supermodel Karlie Kloss put her New York City townhouse on the market for $2.75 million. Located in the West Village, the three-story home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kloss paid $1.975 million for the townhouse in 2012, reports The Wall Street Journal. The private residence sits behind an iron gate and has a small front garden, according to the listing. Take a look inside.

Donna Dotan/Compass

Upon entry, the foyer leads to a living room with 12-foot ceilings.

The unit has a renovated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook.

All of the bedrooms are located on the second floor, including the master suite. The master includes custom closet space, a private terrace and a master bathroom.

