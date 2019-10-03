Nearly half of married couples regret this big wedding expense

Between the cake, food, music, dress, photography and flowers, coordinating a wedding can feel like a massive undertaking. That's why many couples hire a wedding planner — yet nearly half of them end up regretting it. That's according to a recent survey from Novi Financial Inc., which collected 1,000 responses from people ages 18 to 54 who married in the past decade. Participants were asked to rate different wedding expenses and share which they felt weren't worth it or were a waste of money. Of those polled, 48.5% said wedding planners weren't worth the cost, followed by 36.7% who said videography and 36.1% who said wedding favors.

In most cases, men were more likely than women to say that a given wedding expense was not worth the cost. While 15% of men said wedding photography was a waste of money, just 8% of women responded that it was. The only exception was the wedding planner: Both men and women agreed that hiring a professional wasn't a worthwhile expense. Participants were also asked which wedding expenses they decided to forgo. Of those polled, 43.5% passed on wedding planners. Other popular responses include skipping videography (37.8%), a champagne toast (30.7%), wedding favors (21.1%) and photography (13%).

There are three wedding expenses that more than half of survey respondents agree are worth having on your big day. A full 56.6% said the bride's dress was a worthy investment, followed by photography (53.1%) and the wedding cake (52.4%).

How to decide what's worth the splurge