Women are slowly pursuing more high-paying degrees, but the pay gap remains, says new research

Economists estimate that the gender pay gap — the gap between the median salaries of all working men and women in the U.S. — is about 80 cents earned by women for every dollar earned by a man. When CNBC Make It spoke with economists about the causes behind the pay gap, several pointed to education. Today, women outnumber men at all levels of education, but many pursue degrees in traditionally lower-paying fields. But according to new research from Carolyn Sloane, an assistant professor at the University of California, Riverside, and Erik Hurst and Dan Black, professors at the University of Chicago, women are slowly shifting to higher-paying majors. "College major choice has strong predictive power in explaining gender wage gaps, independent of occupation choice," they wrote. By analyzing data from the U.S. census, the researchers found that women born in the 1950s chose majors with potential wages that were 12.5% lower than their male peers. But women born in the 1990s, who are the most recent generation to graduate, chose majors with potential wages that were 9.5% lower, indicating a slow but significant shift.

Commencement at Wellesley College REUTERS/Brian Snyder