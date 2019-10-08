Why this plant-based meat company turned down a $1 million from Mark Cuban on 'Shark Tank'

For many entrepreneurs, a $1 million investment from Mark Cuban would be a dream come true — but two co-founders turned down just such an offer on Sunday's "Shark Tank" on ABC.

Jonathan and Deborah Torres, founders of plant-based meat company Atlas Monroe, believed their 100% vegan, plant-based twist on fried chicken made their business worth far more than the Sharks believed.

Deborah was inspired to try and develop better tasting plant-based food after her father was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Her family decided to adopt a healthier diet to support him.

"My whole family and I went on a raw, vegan and organic diet for 90 days. We grew really 'hangry' at each other from just eating salads and fruit salads," Deborah said. "After the 90 days, [my father] was completely healed. We vowed to stay organic, plant-based and natural. We continued to experiment, and Atlas Monroe was born."

After trying the Atlas Monroe plant-based "fried chicken," the judges were shocked at how it tasted.

"The batter is extremely tasty," Lori Greiner said during the episode. "It's got some zip to it."

Barbara Corcoran added, "You fooled me!"