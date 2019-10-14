Porsche is releasing a cheaper version of its all-electric sports car — take a look

Porsche unveiled the luxury automaker's first-ever fully electric car in September. Now, a little more than a month later, the German company is offering an even newer and less expensive version of its all-electric sports car — but it will still cost you six figures.

Called the Taycan 4S, the new model revealed on Monday is a sport sedan is capable of up to 522 horsepower. The four-door car comes with a price tag that starts at $103,800.

That's more than $80,000 cheaper than the most expensive Porsche Taycan, the electric Turbo S, which sports a base price of $185,000 and can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds. The Taycan 4S takes 3.8 seconds to reach 60 mph. Porsche also offers a Taycan Turbo that starts at $150,900 and accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 3 seconds.

Take a look.

The electric car can reach a top speed of 155 miles per hour. (The Taycan Turbo and Turbo S both reach top speeds of 161 mph.)