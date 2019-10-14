Porsche is releasing a cheaper version of its all-electric sports car — take a look

Porsche unveiled the luxury automaker's first-ever fully electric car in September. Now, a little more than a month later, the German company is offering an even newer and less expensive version of its all-electric sports car — but it will still cost you six figures.
Called the Taycan 4S, the new model revealed on Monday is a sport sedan is capable of up to 522 horsepower. The four-door car comes with a price tag that starts at $103,800.
That's more than $80,000 cheaper than the most expensive Porsche Taycan, the electric Turbo S, which sports a base price of $185,000 and can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds. The Taycan 4S takes 3.8 seconds to reach 60 mph. Porsche also offers a Taycan Turbo that starts at $150,900 and accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 3 seconds.
Take a look.
The electric car can reach a top speed of 155 miles per hour. (The Taycan Turbo and Turbo S both reach top speeds of 161 mph.)
It has a range of up to 463 kilometers, or nearly 288 miles per charge, and (when plugged into an 800-volt, high-speed DC charging station) it go from a 5% charge to 80% in 22.5 minutes, according to Porsche.
The Taycan 4S has a partial leather interior, according to Porsche, and the car also includes "comfort front seats" that can be controlled with eight-way electrical adjustment.
However, buyers can also opt for a completely leather-free interior made of recycled materials that "underscore the sustainable concept of the electric sports car," Porsche said.
Drivers can also buy the new Taycan 4S with a performance battery "Plus" upgrade, for a base price of $110,380, that improves the horsepower to 563.
The Taycan 4S is scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships in spring 2020, according to Porsche.
The German luxury automaker reportedly spent about $770 million on the factory where it is building the new line of Taycan electric sports cars, and Porsche has committed to spending $6.6 billion developing electric vehicles through 2022.
Porsche, owned by Germany's Volkswagen Group, is not the only luxury automaker looking to make a splash in the electric vehicle market. Brands such as Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz and BMW have all rolled out their own electric cars, as more companies look to compete with the likes of Elon Musk's Tesla amid an uptick in electric vehicle production around the world.
For his part, Musk has alternated between teasing Porsche over the company's new electric cars, even challenging them to race at one point in September, to admitting on Twitter shortly after that the "Taycan does seem like a good car."
