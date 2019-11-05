How one man transformed South Korea's sordid 'love hotels' into a billion-dollar business

To be a successful entrepreneur, they say you've got to have passion. That's something Su Jin Lee had in spades when he started his business. After all, he was going after an industry built on that stuff. Lee is the founder of Yanolja, an online accommodation bookings platform that has reinvigorated South Korea's once dying love hotel industry and given birth to the country's latest billion-dollar start-up. Love hotels are a type of short-term, pay-per-hour accommodation famed across the global for their exotic — and indeed erotic — stylings. In the Korean language, Yanolja means "Hey, let's play." The Korean entrepreneur started the company in Seoul in 2007 in a bid to modernize what he saw as a misrepresented market. It has since grown it into a multifaceted hospitality business with 32 million downloads and a major millennial following.

Reinvigorating the love hotel

Originating in Japan, the amorous accommodations rose to prominence in South Korea in the late 1980s during an era of growing sexual liberalization. But in the decades since, they have marred the conservative country's hotel industry, due to their seedy associations as breeding grounds for illicit activities and extramarital affairs. For Lee, however, love hotels had always been a source of sanctuary. Orphaned at a young age, he gained work as a janitor at a love hotel when he was 23, thankful for a place to stay and a steady wage. "I think such kind of experience is very, very, very helpful to understand the nature of the industry," Yanolja's CEO Jong Yoon Kim told CNBC Make It in Seoul. So, when an anti-prostitution law passed in 2004 threatened to kill the industry, he saw it as an opportunity.

Su Jin Lee, founder of South Korean accommodation platform Yanolja. Yanolja

Lee started by creating an online advertising platform so hotel-owners could attract new guests, before he launched Yanolja as a full-fledged bookings site in 2007. He also rolled out Yanolja renovation services to help love hotels clean up their image and target new customers. Chief among those were two major segments: Young couples and budget travelers seeking short-term accommodation. In South Korea, it's typical for young people to live at home until marriage, making love hotels an appealing escape from the prying eyes of parents. Meanwhile, a booming travel industry had made the country one of Asia's largest tourism markets. "(Lee) was thinking what are the pain points nobody understands or nobody finds out," Kim continued.

A South Korean 'unicorn'